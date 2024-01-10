Pick up this 20-piece break-resistant kids dinnerware set for $15

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Why do Happy Meals have to be the only time kids feel a sense of fun when they sit down to eat? Sure, the toys make mealtime more enjoyable (and they have McDonald’s Squishmallows right now!). But there are simple ways to bring creativity and fun to at-home meals, like having a special set of dishes for the kids.

Right now, at Sam’s Club, members can find a great deal on the Member’s Mark 20-piece Break-Resistant Wheat Straw Kids’ Dinnerware set. This fun collection is marked down 25% off the regular retail price of $20 for a limited time.

$15 (was $20) at Sam’s Club

For only $15, you get a dinnerware set for up to four kids. This 20-piece collection includes four plates, four bowls, four tumbler cups with lids and straws, four forks, and four spoons. If you have one child, you’re set for four meals!

We love this collection because there are six designs to choose from, including Good Day (featuring colorful hand-drawn designs with an encouraging message), Mermaid (a lovely purple set with fun mermaids and marine life), Jungle (for animal lovers), Unicorn Magic (what isn’t better with unicorns?), Fruit Toss (let your kid find their favorites while eating) and Sharks (don’t worry, they aren’t scary!).

In addition to the fun and colorful decorations, the Member’s Mark 20-piece dinnerware sets are designed to make mealtimes easier for kids and parents. The plates have high edges so food can’t easily roll off the plate and onto the floor. We love that all of the cups have lids and straws so kids of almost any age can use them with minimal mess potential.

This dinnerware set is made with wheat straw plastic, which holds up to kids’ rough handling, including scratches and drops. Plus, the plates and bowls are dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Reheating and cleaning are a breeze!

$15 (was $20) at Sam’s Club

You must be a Sam’s Club member to buy this product and get this deal.

Not a Sam’s Club member yet? It’s easy to sign up and the membership offers great value! First, go to the Sam’s Club website. Then, decide which level you prefer. The $50 Club level secures your membership access, discounts, fuel savings and more.

The Sam’s Club Plus level costs $110 annually and gets you not only all the Club level benefits but added value such as pharmacy savings, optical savings, early shopping access, free shipping and curbside pickup service. You also get the chance to earn Sam’s cash.

Once you’re a member, you’ll instantly access deals like this practical and fun kids’ dinnerware set — and many more.

Here’s to fun family meals in your future!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.