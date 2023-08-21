Player whose goal won World Cup for Spain learned dad died after game

Olga Carmona, whose goal was responsible for Spain's 1-0 win over England in the World Cup, learned after the game that her father had died.

The Spanish soccer federation said her father had been battling an illness and died while her mother and brother traveled to Australia to watch her play, according to the Associated Press. Her family waited to tell her the news until after the final.

"And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started," Carmona wrote after Sunday's game in a post on X. "I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad."

She spoke out again the following day.

"Yesterday was the best and the worst day of my life," she wrote on X Monday. "I know that you would like to see me enjoy this historic moment, that is why I will be with my companions, so that from wherever you are, you know that this star is also yours, dad."

When the final whistle blew after Sunday's game, Carmona was among Spanish players celebrating on the field and participated during the trophy presentation.

"We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain," said the Royal Spanish Football Federation in a statement on X. "We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football."

The 23-year-old was named Most Valuable Player in the final on Sunday.

SEE MORE: Spain wins its first Women's World Cup title with 1-0 win over England

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com