Utah Booze News podcast: Inside the sovereign liquor nation of SLC International Airport

Darcy Stapleford, FOX 13 News
Utah Booze News Podcast
Posted at 3:15 PM, May 28, 2021
The Salt Lake City International Airport is in Utah. But when it comes to liquor laws? It's not necessarily of Utah.

On the latest episode of "Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast" produced by FOX 13 and The Salt Lake Tribune, we venture into the sovereign nation that is airport liquor laws, where 8 a.m. drink service and airlines that offer mini-bottles are A THING.

We also recap the last virtual meeting of the DABC commission, an entity that has struggled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with an unmuted public and so many bad internet connections.

