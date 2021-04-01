Watch
Utah Booze News podcast: Meet the new DABC boss!

Darcy Stapleford, FOX 13 News
Utah Booze News Podcast
Posted at 2:37 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 16:37:46-04

It was another month of fighting for limited licenses. The DABC commission had two of the highly-coveted bar licenses and three applicants for them, so people had to beg and plead.

On the latest episode of "Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast" produced by FOX 13 and The Salt Lake Tribune, we also talk to newly-confirmed DABC Executive Director Tiffany Clason. She details the paperwork nightmare of the agency and outlines her goals to make Utah's alcohol control authority a little more consumer-friendly.

