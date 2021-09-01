Utah Booze News podcast: Take a trip to Utah's wine country

Summer is almost over and it's harvest season in Utah's wine country.

You read that right. Utah has wine country.

On the latest episode of "Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast" produced by FOX 13 and The Salt Lake Tribune, we talk with Doug McCombs, the owner of Instant Gratification Winery in Cedar City about Utah's vineyards and the surprisingly large number of wineries our state has. He's also hosting the Utah Wine Festival this weekend in southern Utah.

Kathy Stephenson has a BIG announcement, and we recap a long DABC commission meeting of bar licenses and champagne shortages.

Subscribe to "Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast" on major podcast platforms.