Utah Booze News podcast: Your liquor law questions answered

Utah's DABC commission forfeited the license of Bountiful's only bar after a paperwork problem that lasted for 18 years. Meanwhile, they granted leniency to a number of bars and restaurants struggling with the impact of COVID-19, including staffing shortages and construction delays.

On the latest episode of "Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast" produced by FOX 13 and The Salt Lake Tribune, we solicited your questions about the state's liquor laws on social media. Tanner Lenart, the liquor lawyer (no really, that's her job at the law firm of Christensen & Jensen) answers them and explains why the DABC does the things they do.