Police arrest 'heavily armed' suspect near US Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday a "heavily armed" individual was arrested in a park located across from Union Station in Washington. The area is about a half-mile by foot from the U.S. Capitol.

Police said they searched the suspect's belongings "out of an abundance of caution" and were still investigating by Tuesday afternoon.

The scene was cleared soon afterwards, and police didn't immediately confirm the exact weapons found, only that the person was armed "heavily" and had at least one gun.

Congressional Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries released a statement saying the suspect was arrested on the Capitol complex.

Rep. Jeffries said lawmakers were waiting for more information on the investigation.

Jeffries said, "Weapons of war have no place on our streets and I am grateful to the brave members of the USCP who acted swiftly to apprehend the suspect and protect the Capitol Hill community."

Police asked lawmakers and other staffers to avoid the area.

Rep. Jeffries said, "The safety of our members and of our staff remains of paramount importance."

U.S. Capitol Police closed down multiple streets in the area amid their investigation.

The New York Times reported that a man was seen with what appeared to be a "long gun" near the U.S. Capitol and Senate office, but U.S. Capitol Police didn't immediately confirm those details publicly.

Police confirmed the suspect was taken into custody.

