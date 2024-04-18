Police detain pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia University

New York police began arresting pro-Palestinian protesters on Thursday after Columbia University said an encampment began forming before dawn on Wednesday on the South Lawn of the university's campus in Morningside Heights.

The New York Times said officers began detaining students a day after university officials testified before Congress on antisemitism.

Columbia University said the group of over 100 people were notified "numerous times," verbally and in writing, that they were not permitted by university security and leadership to be in the area they were occupying.

SEE MORE: UN appeals for $2.8 billion for new Palestinian aid

The university said in a notice that "all university students participating in the encampment" were notified that they would be suspended, and said the participants were trespassing.

Police officers were seen in riot gear putting individuals in the back of detention vehicles, with some wearing keffiyehs in a show of solidarity with Palestinians.

On Wednesday Columbia University's President Nemat Shafik stood firm in her testimony on Capitol Hill on antisemitism and what phrases used by activists would be considered harassment.

Republican Rep. Lisa McClain from Michigan asked if "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" or if "long live intifada" are considered antisemitic in Shafik's mind.

"I hear them as such, some people don't," Shafik responded.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com