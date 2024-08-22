Kamala Harris prepares to take center stage at Democratic National Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris will close out the four-day Democratic National Convention on Thursday with her acceptance speech for the party's presidential nomination.

According to a campaign official, Harris' speech will focus on three themes: her story and record with the American people; contrasting her vision for the future with former President Donald Trump's; and rooting her vision in her deep and abiding sense of patriotism.

Her campaign said that Harris' speech would recognize the challenges faced by middle-class families, recalling her own experiences growing up. She is also expected to contrast her agenda to Trump's, and will present a "new way forward" which her campaign said will paint an "optimistic agenda that provides economic opportunity and protects fundamental freedoms for all Americans."

After speaking briefly at the convention on Monday, and appearing at a Milwaukee rally on Tuesday, Harris did not hold any public events on Wednesday in order to prepare for her speech.

Harris is hoping her speech continues to improve Americans' perception of her. According to a new Ipsos/Washington Post poll, 45% of voters view Harris favorably as a person, compared to 44% who don't. The same poll showed Harris leading Trump 50-45 in the national popular vote.

The Democratic National Convention has featured many of the party's biggest stars. President Joe Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, and talk show host Oprah Winfrey have all addressed delegates.

After Harris' acceptance speech, the next major event on the campaign calendar is the scheduled presidential debate for Sep. 10 hosted by ABC News. As of now, the Sept. 10 debate remains the only one scheduled between Harris and Trump. Vice presidential nominees JD Vance and Tim Walz are expected to debate on Oct. 1.