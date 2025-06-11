Scripps News asks Republican senators if they will attend Saturday's military parade

On Wednesday, Scripps News contacted all 53 Senate Republicans about whether they plan to attend the military parade in Washington, D.C. this Saturday.

41 Republican senators said they did not plan to be in town for the event. Nine others have declined to comment, while at least two more say they are still undecided.

So far only one Republican senator, Sen. Roger Marshall from Kansas, has confirmed that he will attend the parade.

Other senators told Scripps News they planned to attend family or constituent events elsewhere or said they were traveling overseas.

The parade marks the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary. It also coincides with the Flag Day holiday and with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

RELATED STORY | Military parade in Washington draws mixed reaction from visitors

Some senators have raised questions about whether the expense is necessary.

"The United States of America is the most powerful country in all of human history," Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said on Tuesday. "We're a lion. And a lion doesn't have to tell you it's a lion. Everybody else in the jungle knows."

"I would save the money, but if the president wants to have a parade, he's the president and I'm not," Kennedy said.

As of Wednesday, Sen. Kennedy has declined to answer about whether he will attend the parade.

"I've never been a big fan of goose stepping soldiers and big tanks and missiles rolling down the street," Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul told reporters on Tuesday. "So if you ask me, I wouldn't have done it."

Sen. Paul has confirmed he will not attend the parade.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told Scripps News he is not aware of any Democratic senators who plan to attend the parade.