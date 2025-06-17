Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized after allergic reaction

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to the hospital Tuesday after suffering an allergic reaction, according to department officials.

“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement released to Scripps News. "She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering.”

Noem was taken by ambulance to a Washington, D.C. hospital and was holding conversations with members of her security staff, according to reporting from CNN that cited anonymous people with knowledge of the incident.

Scripps News has reached out to the administration for additional comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.