Ex-ICE chief: Full probe into Minneapolis shooting needed before judgement

Following the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, there are competing narratives about whether the use of force was justified.

WATCH | Three different angles from Minneapolis shooting

Three different angles from Minneapolis shooting

The Trump administration has repeatedly referred to the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism," claiming that the victim, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was attempting to interfere with a federal operation and use her car to plow into law enforcement officials. Several people in the administration have also defended the ICE agent's response by arguing that he feared for his life.

RELATED STORY | Vance says woman shot by ICE in Minneapolis died in 'a tragedy of her own making'

However, John Sandweg, former acting director of ICE under the Obama administration, says it's a complicated situation and too soon to jump to conclusions without a proper investigation.

"There's so many questions we still don't have the answer to," Sandweg told Scripps News. "What was she doing there that day? How did her car end up where it was? What were the events that led up even before that? What occurred afterward? There is a lot of work to do. That is why standard protocols call for an investigation and really you need to reserve judgment until only after you have all of the facts — including interviews with the agents, frame-by-frame analysis, everything else that would go into determining exactly what happened and what the officer was thinking at the time he pulled the shots."

ADDITIONAL REPORTING | Protesters clash with federal officers day after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

"Unfortunately the reality is this is a tragedy. I don't think anybody wants to see anyone lose their lives in this," Sandweg added. "But there needs, we need to do — going back to what I was saying a moment ago — we need to do an investigation here so we learn from this. We need to lower the rhetoric and instead kind of focus on how we can prevent this from occurring in the future."

Watch Scripps News' full interview with John Sandweg, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in the video player above.