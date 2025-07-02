Judge blocks Trump administration's move to end Haitian migrants' protections

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian migrants.

The judge ruled the Department of Homeland Security violated the law in its rush to strip deportation protections and work permits from more than 500,000 people.

The judge said the Trump administration failed to follow the timeline and procedures mandated by Congress.

Previously, Haitian nationals in the U.S. with Temporary Protected Status were previously given a deadline of Feb. 3, 2026, to obtain lawful status in the U.S. The Trump administration then announced it was ending the program six months earlier.

The Trump administration said it would have started deportations of Haitian migrants on Temporary Protected Status starting Sept. 3.

“This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that Temporary Protective Status is actually temporary,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said prior to Tuesday's ruling. “The environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home. We encourage these individuals to take advantage of the Department’s resources in returning to Haiti, which can be arranged through the CBP Home app. Haitian nationals may pursue lawful status through other immigration benefit requests, if eligible.”

TPS is designated when conditions in a country do not allow for its nationals' safe return, and prevents their removal from the United States.

