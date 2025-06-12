Global skepticism of President Trump's leadership fuels decline in US reputation, survey says

A new Pew Research Center survey spanning 24 nations found widespread negative perceptions of U.S. President Donald Trump, with majorities in most countries expressing little confidence in his handling of world affairs.

The comprehensive survey, which collected responses from 28,333 people between January and April of this year, shows that majorities across most nations have little or no confidence in President Trump's ability to handle critical issues — including immigration, the Russia-Ukraine war, U.S.-China relations, global economic problems, Middle East conflicts and climate change.

When asked about personal characteristics, respondents in most countries described President Trump as "arrogant and dangerous," with relatively few considering him honest, according to Pew Research Center.

Despite these negative perceptions, majorities in 18 countries view President Trump as a strong leader.

Overall ratings of the United States have declined in 15 nations since last spring, with particularly steep drops of 20 percentage points or more in Mexico, Sweden, Poland and Canada, said Pew Research Center.

Israel and Nigeria are among the five nations — along with Hungary, India and Kenya — where at least half of adults express confidence in President Trump's handling of world affairs, according to the survey.

Six countries showed no significant change in their perception of the U.S., while Israel, Nigeria and Turkey reported improved views of the U.S. since last year, the survey found.

The Pew survey also revealed sharp ideological divides in opinions about President Trump. People who identify as politically right-leaning and those with favorable views of right-wing populist parties in Europe tend to view President Trump more positively.

Pew Research Center said it has measured international attitudes toward the U.S. and its presidents for over two decades, highlighting important changes in public opinion.

President Trump received largely negative reviews internationally during his first term in office, according to Pew.

Former President Joe Biden’s ratings were generally higher, but faith in him declined during his presidency in many nations, Pew said.

