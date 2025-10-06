White House threatens federal layoffs as government shutdown enters sixth day

As the government shutdown enters its sixth day, the White House is repeating misleading claims about the reasoning for Democrats shutting down the government, suggesting it's because the party hopes to give undocumented immigrants greater health care coverage.

As Scripps News and other outlets have widely reported, there are multiple laws that keep undocumented immigrants from being eligible for any sort of federal health insurance coverage.

The White House has also said the shutdown may lead to mass layoffs. There are suggestions that Russ Vought, head of the White House Office of Management and Budget, is looking into specific agencies that could be impacted.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on Monday afternoon in its latest attempt to pass short-term funding for the government. But White House officials have suggested progress is not likely.

"Someone has to look at the balance sheet and be stewards of the American taxpayer dollar. and layoffs are an unfortunate consequence of that," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "This administration is focusing on checking the balance sheet and ensuring we're doing the right thing by the American taxpayer. And again, these conversations about layoffs would not be happening in the White House today, if not for the Democrats' shut down."

There is nothing requiring the White House to institute layoffs. Upwards of about 750,000 federal workers have been furloughed during the shutdown.

Still, if the shutdown persists, certain programs may run out of funding relatively quickly.

Of particular concern is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps. The press secretary suggested that its resources could run out "very soon."