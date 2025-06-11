Walmart Heiress takes full-page newspaper ad supporting No Kings protest movement

Walmart heiress Christy Walton paid for a full-page color advertisement in the New York Times this week promoting the No Kings protests scheduled for June 14.

The ad encourages the American public to defend the Constitution, stand against dictatorship and support allies and trading partners.

"The honor, dignity, and integrity of our country are not for sale," the advertisement reads.

Christy Walton is the widow of John Walton, who was the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton. At the time of her husband's death in 2005, Christy Walton became heir to more than $18 billion.

She is an active philanthropist and political donor, having supported The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump PAC, in 2020.

Walmart officials told multiple outlets the advertisement is "in no way connected to or endorsed by Walmart."

The No Kings movement is planning more than 1,000 nonviolent protests nationwide on June 14 "to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like."

The protests are scheduled to go on at the same time as the U.S. Army's parade in Washington, D.C., which mark the branch's 250th anniversary. The events also coincide with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

No Kings says it is intentionally eschewing events in D.C. on the same day "to draw a clear contrast between our people-powered movement and the costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade in Washington."