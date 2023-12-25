President Biden helps NORAD track Santa across US

As of Monday morning, Santa has successfully delivered all of his presents, according to the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).

NORAD tracks Santa's every move and found he delivered nearly 7.9 billion presents overnight. The

Thousands of kids called NORAD to track Santa's whereabouts, and some kids who called in got a special surprise.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were on the line. The Biden's spent part of Christmas Eve helping kids track the big guy.

The president said on social media he got to speak to some "excited young Americans." NORAD first began tracking Santa on Christmas Eve all the way back in 1955.

In 2022, 1,100 volunteers fielded 78,000 calls from children wondering about Santa's location. NORAD's website had nearly 10 million users on Christmas Eve in 2022.

NORAD said it uses satellite systems, high-powered radar and jet fighters to help spot Santa Claus.

Santa Claus was first detected over the East Coast around 10 p.m. ET on Sunday. He was last detected over Alaska around 4 a.m. ET, according to NORAD.

The tracker showed Father Christmas in 3D as he transited the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

