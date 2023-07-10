Prosecutors say Chiefs super fan suspected in Midwest robberies

Federal prosecutors revealed details on Monday about a string of bank robberies allegedly committed by Xaviar Michael Babudar, a man known to Kansas City Chiefs fans as "ChiefsAholic" on social media.

In the announcement, federal prosecutors outlined how Babudar would rob banks across the Midwest and then launder the loot through casinos across Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.

Babudar was charged last fall with robbing a bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but after making initial court appearances he removed his ankle monitor and fled custody. He was last seen in February.

Babudar’s run of freedom ended last Friday, July 7, when he was taken into custody in Lincoln, California, about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Following his arrest, charges were filed in connection with the robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16. Agents with the FBI reviewed bank records, casino transactions and other financial reporting.

Federal investigators now believe Babudar may have been involved in four additional bank robberies between April and December of 2022 across the Midwest, including in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Authorities believe he attempted to rob two additional credit unions in Minnesota.

Court documents detail one of the incidents in which Babudar stole $70,000 from the Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, on March 2, 2022.

Investigators say money was deposited into a money market savings account maintained by Babudar, who then "engaged in multiple casino chip purchases and redemptions at the Argosy Casino in Riverside, Missouri."

Babudar was slated to make his first appearance in a federal court in Sacramento.

This story was originally published by Sam Hartleat Scripps News Kansas City in Missouri.

