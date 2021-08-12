Kids and COVID-19: now and then

SALT LAKE CITY — Of all the unusual facts about last year, flu numbers stand out.

Yes, flu. Remember the other virus?

In the 2019-20 pre-COVID-19 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded the deaths of 199 American children 17 and under from flu.

In the 2020-21 flu season, the CDC recorded 1 child flu death in the same age group.

But as the 2021-22 school year begins, Coronavirus rates are higher in Children between 1-15 than they were last August:

Hospitalizations are relatively rare for kids with COVID-19 in Utah, but they happen: