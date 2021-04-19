Data show positive trend for Utah's economy as state continues to recover from pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Chamber and the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute have released data that show a positive trend for Utah's economy as the state continues to recover from the pandemic.

A year ago, the chamber helped to create an economic dashboard that keeps track of unemployment rates, job growth and more to help business owners make informed decisions.

The numbers coming in for the month of April show Utah is climbing back from recession lows and heading into positive growth on several fronts.

Some of the positives: Utah’s unemployment rate is back to the pre-pandemic level of three percent, which means we’re at full employment.

Utah’s job change now stands at zero percent, meaning that any job growth we see from here is a net positive.

The state's vaccination rate is also playing a part in our strong economy.

“One of the most important things we did, was come together early on in the pandemic between health leaders and economic leaders, government, public sector business and private sectors, working together for a common cause and that common cause was to protect both lives and livelihoods,” said Derek Miller, President and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber.

While there is a lot to cheer about, Miller says we should remember that there are still a lot of businesses that are struggling, and we should continue to help them which can be done by shopping at locally owned and minority-owned businesses.

If you’d like to see more data from the roadmap to recovery, Visit https://slchamber.com/roadmap-dashboard/