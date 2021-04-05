Utah economy fared among best in US during pandemic, study shows

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study released Monday shows how well Utah's economy fared during the pandemic compared to other states.

READ: Utah near top of 'Best State' rankings; No. 1 in economy

Utah ranks 48th in the WalletHub study of State Economies Hit Most by Coronavirus.

The study used two key dimensions, “Highly Affected Industries & Workforce” and “Resources for Businesses to Cope Better with the Crisis" to come up with its findings.

Using the following 13 metrics in the dimensions, each state and the District of Columbia was evaluated and ranked:

GDP Generated by Highly Affected Industries as Share of Total State GDP

GDP Generated by Highly Affected Industries as Share of Total State GDP

WalletHub’s "States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest" Score

Share of Employment from Small Businesses

Percent Change in All Consumer Spending

Percent Change in Number of Small Businesses Open

Change in GDP (2020 vs 2019)

States Prepared for Digital Economy Ranking

Share of Workers Working from Home

Work from Home Infrastructure

Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave

State Rainy Day Funds as Share of State Expenditures

State Fiscal Condition Index

Utah ranked No. 46 in “Highly Affected Industries & Workforce,” while placing 33rd in “Resources for Businesses to Cope Better with the Crisis."

WATCH: Too many realtors? Or just not enough homes to sell in Utah?

STATE ECONOMIES HIT LEAST BY COVID-19 :

51. Washington

50. Arizona

49. Oregon

48. UTAH

47. District of Columbia

STATE ECONOMIES HIT MOST BY COVID-19 :

1. Louisiana

2. Oklahoma

3. Hawaii

4. Ohio

5. Nevada