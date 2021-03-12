Guests to be allowed at Utah State commencement events

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University graduating students will be allowed to bring two in-person guests to commencement events this spring.

The change was made due to the state's COVID-19 cases remaining low, and inceases in vaccine availability.

Nearly 20 commencement ceremonies will be held, grouped by college, and take place May 6-7 inside two campus venues: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and Daines Concert Hall. Each student will be allowed to invite two guests to their assigned event.

Students and guests must wear masks and practice social distancing.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed to give those who cannot attend an opportunity to watch.

“We are pleased the public health situation has improved enough to allow us to provide additional opportunities for our graduates and those who have supported them as they worked toward their educational goals,” said President Noelle E. Cockett. “USU will continue to monitor state health guidance and adapt accordingly if cases increase.”

University officials originally announced in February that the school would hold up to 60 in-person graduation events without guests