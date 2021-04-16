Watch

Amazon to open delivery station, add hundreds of jobs in Marriott-Slaterville

Posted at 9:23 AM, Apr 16, 2021
MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah — Amazon will add hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs to the Utah workforce when it opens a new delivery station in Marriott-Slaterville next year.

“Amazon’s growth continues to fuel the creation of quality jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurship for thousands of Utahns,” said Dan Hemmert, executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, in a news release. “The company’s focus on supporting employees, customers, and positively impacting communities helps Utah’s economy and Utahns’ quality of life.”

The company already employs more than 8,000 Utahns at fulfillment and delivery station facilities in Salt Lake City, West Jordan, American Fork and North Salt Lake.

Amazon hired 500,000 people last year and currently employs about 1.3 million people around the world.

