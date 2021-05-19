Salt Lake Co. to boost hospitality industry with job fair Weds. afternoon

DRAPER, Utah — Three Salt Lake County organizations are working to revitalize the county's hospitality industry by hosting a job fair Wednesday afternoon.

Visit Salt Lake, the South Valley Chamber and the Salt Lake Area Restaurant Association are holding the job fair from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. at Boondocks, 75 Southfork Drive in Draper.

"Definitely bring your resume. They're going to have applications there if they want to fill out an application right then and there. Resume, number one, and then just a great personality, a great smile, a firm handshake and some good eye contact," said Rosanne Simpson, Director of Business Development for the South Valley Chamber.

The job fair will feature more than 50 hospitality businesses looking for qualified applicants.

Each job seeker who attends the fair will be given a "passport," which each employer can stamp. Job seekers who acquire 10 or more stamps on their passports will be entered for a chance to win one of dozens of prizes supplied by the participating businesses and the three host organizations.

According to Visit Salt Lake, all job seekers and employers will be required to wear masks throughout the job fair, in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

