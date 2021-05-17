Watch

Utah launches campaign to improve education and career options

The Utah Department of Workforce Services has launched a new campaign aimed at improving education opportunities and career opportunities for workers.
Posted at 12:36 PM, May 17, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Workforce Services has launched a new campaign aimed at improving education and career opportunities for workers.

DWS' campaign includes a revamped website to make it easier for potential students and workers to apply for aid in various programs.

“Whether you’re a job seeker looking for your next opportunity or an employer looking to expand, we want you to know you have options,” said Workforce Development Director Elizabeth Carver in a news release sent to FOX 13. “The Workforce Development Division fuels Utah’s economic engine by supporting the workforce with training, education and other resources. Aligning the skills and knowledge for our citizens with the needs of employers is our top priority."

The campaign aims to help people get their credentials in fields like construction, cybersecurity, software development, advanced manufacturing, pharmacy, diesel mechanics and medical assisting.

DWS is also working with employers to provide apprenticeships and direct, on-the-job training for potential employees.

People interested in finishing a GED or college degree may qualify for tuition assistance.

Visit jobs.utah.gov/jobseeker/career/index.html or your local DWS employment center for details.

