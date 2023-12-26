Red Cross of Utah aids family returning from Christmas dinner to find RV in flames

WEST JORDAN, Utah — It wasn't a welcome Christmas surprise for one couple in West Jordan, who came home to find their RV on fire after enjoying a holiday dinner with their family.

Although West Jordan firefighters were able to put the fire out, the RV and all its contents were destroyed.

But American Red Cross of Utah volunteers were on the scene quickly to provide food, clothing, and other essentials for them, along with a safe place to stay.

Red Cross volunteers in Utah are often the first responders, day or night, to provide immediate assistance when a crisis strikes.

