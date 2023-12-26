Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Red Cross of Utah aids family returning from Christmas dinner to find RV in flames

House fire
MGN
House fire
House fire
Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 13:02:05-05

WEST JORDAN, Utah — It wasn't a welcome Christmas surprise for one couple in West Jordan, who came home to find their RV on fire after enjoying a holiday dinner with their family.

Although West Jordan firefighters were able to put the fire out, the RV and all its contents were destroyed.

But American Red Cross of Utah volunteers were on the scene quickly to provide food, clothing, and other essentials for them, along with a safe place to stay.

Red Cross volunteers in Utah are often the first responders, day or night, to provide immediate assistance when a crisis strikes.
 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere