Ritual Chocolate is spreading the holiday cheer

Ritual Chocolate unwraps festive chocolate trio in time for holiday shopping
If you are looking to fill your families stockings or buy little gifts to take to your next white elephant, Ritual Chocolate has unveiled a festive holiday trio just in time for the holidays.

Gingerbread Toffee Crisp Bar (53%)

Spiced Oat Milk Chocolate with Molasses Toffee Crisp Experience a delicate dance of spices and crunch in the Gingerbread Toffee Crisp Bar. A winter spice blend adds warmth and depth to a sweet and creamy oat milk chocolate blend. Topped with a crisp and airy toasted molasses toffee to give all the warm holiday feels.

Hygge Drinking Chocolate (65%)

Dark Chocolate with Warm Winter Spices Pronounced "hoo-ga," hygge is a Danish practice of finding comfort, contentment, and well-being in everyday moments. This decadent drinking chocolate invites sippers to sit, get cozy, and savor its warm, winter spices.

Gingerbread Hot Cocoa Drops (65%)

Vegan Marshmallows with Spiced Oat Milk Chocolate and Toasted Molasses These little drops of joy have a soft marshmallow center coated in creamy spiced chocolate and a dusting of toasted molasses. These gems can be enjoyed on their own, dropped into hot milk or cocoa, or added to a favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe.

In-store pickup and shipping options are available. To check off everyone on the holiday shopping list, click here.

