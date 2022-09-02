Salt Lake Education Foundation Awarded Zero Hunger Hero

It’s back to school for nearly 600 kids at Northwest Middle School.

"When they go home a lot of our families are struggling," James Yapias, Salt Lake Education Foundation spokesperson, told FOX13.

He says nearly 90% of the student body at the school are living below the poverty line.

"Sometimes food is something that's missing at home," he said. "Hunger can create a lot of stress, and social and emotional issues for our students."

According to Yapias, almost half of the students use the fully-stocked pantry on school property free of charge.

They can find everything from loaves of bread and canned goods to baby formula and hygiene products.

"We go to Smith's a stock it once or twice a week," Yapias explained, "It's also culturally-sensitive stuff, so rice, oil. Things they need on a day-to-day basis."

James says the food fills hungry stomachs and hearts, as well.

"Our parents when they come here they are in tears sometimes."

