Sam’s Club is selling a sprinkler shaped like the ‘Friends’ couch for $99

If your summer could use some more “Friends,” Sam’s Club is selling a sprinkler that will cool you down and transport you right back to the ’90s.

The BigMouth Inc. Friends Couch Sprinkler is an inflatable version of the Central Perk sofa the gang sits on in nearly every episode of the beloved sitcom.

While it sadly doesn’t dispense coffee, it does plug into a garden hose for easy setup. The water sprays from the top, so you can run through it or just sit on the couch and have the water rain down.

Priced at $99.98, it fits up to three adults and inflates or deflates quickly so it can be stored away when not in use.

You must have have a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the sprinkler, but you can sign up online before making the purchase. If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, you can also find the sprinkler on Amazon, though it’s $80 more — priced at $179.99 on sale.

Sam’s Club has a handful of other sprinklers as well. Many are priced below $100.

Also from the brand BigMouth Inc., this 13-feet Sweet Treats Splash Pad with Sprinkler is priced at $69.98, while this Giant Inflatable Fire Hydrant Sprinkler is just $29.98.

The fire hydrant sprinkler measures 3.8 feet by 6.3 feet and has three splash zones, plus a 360-degree spinning sprinkler. The sprinkler connects to a garden hose and comes with tethers for stability on the ground.

Amazon has even more sprinklers, including one that is also a game and another that even the family dog can enjoy.

This Boogem Cactus Sprinkler comes with four inflatable rings that kids and adults can toss on the cactus’ arms while water sprays out to keep everyone cool. Priced at $23.99 but with a 15% coupon you can add to bring the price down even further, the sprinkler is close to 4 feet tall and 3 feet wide. Because it has a rotary spray design, it can even be used to water your lawn.

With 300 5-star reviews and an overall 4.2 rating from more than 450 users, customers say the sprinkler is easy to use and great for parties. One customer called it “great for the summer,” and said they bought it for a friend’s birthday.

“Living in 100+ degree weather makes this perfect for the summer to cool off the kids and the grass. It was easy to setup and not to over powering when spraying, the kids loved it,” Amazon customer Morgan Collins wrote.

Other customers claim it’s not just for kids. One reviewer said they created a game with it that adults loved, while another said they enjoyed it during a heat wave.

Made of thick PVC material, this Vistop Non-Slip Splash Pad Sprinkler that works for both children and pets is another good, inexpensive option. The texture is designed to increase grip so kids won’t slip, while the thickness provides durability so your dog’s claws aren’t a danger.

Measuring nearly 5 feet around, the sprinkler is regularly priced at $50. However, you can get it now at 40% off for just $29.95.

With more than 3,500 5-star reviews and an overall rating of 4.2 from more than 5,100 customers, fans say it’s easy to set up, worth the money and “so much fun.” One customer said it’s “100% recommended for dog families.”

“My toddler and dog love this so much. It’s not slick like all the other splash pads so my kid doesn’t bust his butt. Only regret it not getting the bigger size,” Amazon customer Jennie Murphy wrote. “The dog goes crazy on it and has yet to make a dent. The cats claws have yet to puncture a hole too which is fantastic!”

