Save Big During Lee's Marketplace Caselot Sale

Save during these tricky economic times at the Lee's Marketplace caselot sale.

Score huge savings on necessary items like bread, flour, canned goods, and more.

"Every Wednesday we have our skim, 1% and 2% on sale for a $1.99, and our whole milk for $2.19," said Jake Wittwer, the store director at the North Salt Lake location.

Stretch your dollar further and buy in bulk. They have everything for holiday parties or food storage necessities.

Save even more with the Lee's Rewards program, digital coupons and app.

Earn double points on every purchases every Tuesday.

"Those point accrue throughout the month you can use in the form of a wallet credit the following month," Jake said.

The Lee's Marketplace bi-annual caselot sale runs September 7-20 at all locations.

"We've got our large displays here in the lobby," Jake said, "but you can also find those items throughout the store on the normal shelves."

