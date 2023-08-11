Donate to the FOX 13 'Back to School Blitz' to get students much-needed supplies

With the cost of school supplies rising each and every year, more and more students are going into the classroom without the much-needed items they need to succeed.

The FOX 13 "Back to School Blitz" on Monday, August 14 is a school supply drive to benefit students in the Murray, Granite, Canyons, Jordan and Salt Lake school districts.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, FOX 13 will be collecting school supply donations at the Smith's at 3215 Valley Street in Salt Lake City.

For those who can't donate in person, you can help students by filling out the form below and making a donation that will make a real, lasting difference.