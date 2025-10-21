Super rare, Halloween-colored lobster named Jackie surfaces just in time for spooky season

A festive but super rare orange and black-spotted lobster has surfaced at Northeastern University's Marine Science Center just in time for Halloween!

This brilliant, orange and black dappled lobster is the new headlining act at the research facility. The female calico lobster was caught off the coast of Massachusetts despite being a 1-in-30-million rarity.

Sierra Munoz, outreach program coordinator at the Marine Science Center, said her children named the lobster "Jackie," short for jack-o-lantern, in honor of her pumpkin-perfect coloring.

Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University 10/09/25 - Nahant, MA. - Jackie, one in 30 million calico lobsters, is the newest addition to Northeastern’s Marine Science Center on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Jackie was caught by a lobsterman off the coast of Massachusetts in Gloucester.

According to Northeastern University’s Marine Science Center, she was caught by Mike Tufts off the coast of Massachusetts in the Gloucester area.

The lobsterman contacted Munoz about donating the dazzling lobster, which Munoz said they were happy to receive.

The science center said her rare coloring is "the result of a mixture of chemical compounds, including astaxanthin, the compound that makes lobsters red and shrimp pink."

Her calico shell is even rarer than a blue lobster named Neptune that was donated to the science center earlier this year. Neptune's coloring is about a 1-in-2-million rarity, it said.