A young camper recalls his experience as the Guadalupe River started to flood cabins in Texas

Camp La Junta is in Hunt, Texas, just west of Kerrville, about five miles away from Camp Mystic. It's one of more than two dozen camps that line the Guadalupe River in that part of Texas.

Keli Rabon's sons, Braeden, age 9, and Roth, age 7, were at Camp La Junta during the storm that led to the Guadalupe River's catastrophic flooding.

Rabon explains what she learned on on July 4 as floodwaters knocked out power and cell service to the camp, and her son Braeden talks about what he experienced as the storm dumped rain on the camp.

"I wake up about four in the morning and we hear kids screaming from outside," Braeden Davis recalled in an interview with Scripps News. "At first I thought it was a prank or something, but then I noticed it was raining, and there was really loud thunder and lightning everywhere. So I started to get worried."

"Later on in the day, the cabin that was screaming since their cabin had flooded, they came into our cabin and they told us the destruction that they saw. They told us how high the river was."

