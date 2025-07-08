'It looks like a war zone': Inside the search after the devastating Texas flood

Search and rescue crews are scouring the banks of the Guadalupe River for any signs of life following devastating flooding in Texas.

GulfSAR, an all-volunteer swiftwater rescue team, is among the groups responding to the disaster.

"It's hard to describe, but this is one of the worst that I've seen in this area," said Jake Stovall, founder of GulfSAR. "It's devastating. It looks like a war zone."

The debris field stretches for miles, and GulfSAR is using search dogs to help navigate the rough terrain.

With dozens still missing, Stovall said his team never considers anyone dead until a body is recovered — always holding out hope for survivors.

However, reality is setting in, and many children are among the more than 100 dead.

Stovall said the team has had to set their emotions aside — at least for now — in order to stay focused on the mission.

"Things like this, especially when it involves children, take a piece of you," Stovall said. "We try to compartmentalize. We have a job to do. You don't let your emotions stop you from doing the job. We'll deal with it later."