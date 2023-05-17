Shanti Lerner joins FOX 13 News as a multimedia journalist focusing on digital content for the station.

The Ohio State University journalism graduate previously worked at the Arizona Republic, and USA Today Network as the Culture and Outdoors Reporter for two years where she told many original human-interest stories about the environment, local people, history, and places all over Arizona.

She was born and raised in the Philippines and is a proud “Pinoy” all the way.

Her family still lives in the Philippines – where she also contributed to outlets including Vice News Asia reporting on pandemic related stories.

In her free time, Shanti enjoys cooking and baking, going for runs, hiking and trying new restaurants (Any food recommendations are welcome!).