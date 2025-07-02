Cost increases, hour changes for Salt Lake City parking meters go into effect today

SALT LAKE CITY — It's now more expensive to park in downtown Salt Lake City as new rates take effect Tuesday, which officials hope will add approximately $1 million to the city's budget by raising fees and eliminating free days.

Starting Tuesday, hourly rates in metered spots rise from $2.25 an hour to $3.50, an increase of nearly 56 percent.

In addition, the hours that parking monitors are monitoring paid spots have expanded from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The monitoring change means drivers won’t get any free parking at those spots unless they park overnight.

Free parking on Saturdays has also gone away and is now fully metered, although Sundays remain free parking days.

In its reasoning for raising rates and implementing other changes, the city said paid parking "encourages shorter stays, so spots open more frequently," adding that a study allegedly shows that the new rates are "in line with similar cities."

The city added that the money raised from its meters goes towards street and sidewalk repairs, as well as bike lanes.

What has changed:



HOURLY RATE: The hourly rate is now $3.50 at City parking meters (previously $2.25).

SATURDAY METERED PARKING: Payment is required at meters on Saturdays (Saturdays previously free).

HOURS OF METERED PARKING: Metered parking spots need to be paid for until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday (previously only paid until 8 p.m.).

What has not changed:



You can still pay for parking using app or pay station

Sunday parking is free at City meters.

City holidays are not enforced at meters.

You can’t park in the same spot for more than two hours.

Residential parking permits are not changing.

