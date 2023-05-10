Aadyn Long birdies final three hotels to win 6A individual state championship

HIGHLAND, Utah — Lone Peak sophomore Aadyn Long birdied the final three holes during the final round of the 6A girls' high school golf state championship to win the individual title and lead the Knights to back-to-back state championships.

"I don't think I've been that emotional throughout a six-hole stretch," said Long. "The nerves that I felt that I had to push aside were just crazy. I've never felt that way during a golf round."

Long just missed good birdie chances at 13, 14 and 15, but then she finally got one to drop on 16 to take a one-shot lead.

"It was so good," said Long. "I was so nervous over it and I was just like, 'Alright, just make a good putt,' and it finally dropped, and then the last two dropped too. They fell at the right time on the last three holes.

The birdie at 16 gave Long a one-shot lead, and she went on to shoot a 68 with birdies at 17 and 19. Long finished at two-under par, three shots ahead of her teammate, freshman Saydie Wagner.

Lily Shin of American Fork and Remi Rawlins of Weber tied for third.