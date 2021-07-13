All-Star-studded Team USA loses back-to-back pre-Olympic exhibition games

LAS VEGAS (AP) — These games don’t count.

Right now, that is the only saving grace for USA Basketball.

And for quite probably the first time in 29 years of NBA players suiting up for the national team, they heard boos when a game ended — on home soil, no less.

Patty Mills scored 22 points and Australia held the U.S. without a field goal for the final 4:34 on the way to beating the Americans 91-83 on Monday.

The three-time defending Olympic gold medalists dropped to 0-2 in their five-game slate of exhibitions leading up to the Tokyo Games.

Nigeria shocked the U.S. on Saturday night, pulling off an international shocker with a roster primarily filled of little-known NBA players that found a way to beat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract performers. Nigeria won 90-87.