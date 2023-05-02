Alpine's Saydie Wagner hopes to go from Masters to state title

ALPINE, Utah — On the Sunday before the start of The Masters, Alpine's Saydie Wagner teed it up in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at the legendary Augusta National golf course.

"It was such an experience, it was crazy," said Wagner. "It was so pretty, and they were so strict, so it was different than any other golf course you would ever play on. You couldn't lay on the grass, I got in trouble for that one.:

Wagner nearly won the girls age 14-15 division as she battled her nerves and finished second, just one point out of first place.

"I was just kind of in shock because I didn't think that I was going to do as well as I did, but I did alright," she said.

Saydie has now transitioned from playing at one of the greatest golf courses in the world to the golf courses in Utah; focused on helping Lone Peak High School repeat at 6A state champions.

"It's definitely a lot different," said Wagner. "It's not as nice, but I'm grateful that I get to play with my team because they are super fun."

Her teammates were watching her compete on national television.

"It was good, it was impressive," said Aadyn Long. "I was proud. She represented Utah. She did so good."

Long helped Lone Peak win the state title last year, finishing second individually as a freshman behind her sister Berlin, who's now playing at BYU. Aadyn is now a sophomore and Saydie is a freshman; together they are leading a young team that loves to compete against each other.

"I think me and Aadyn go at it pretty much every time," said Wagner.

"We play together all the time," said Long. "We've also grown up playing together. Me and Saydie are pretty close, but it's definitely fun, because I feel like both of our games have really gone to the next level."

Lone Peak has won every tournament they've played this season, with only the state championship left on the schedule May 8-9 at Riverbend Golf Course.