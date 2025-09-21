Barnes throws 3 TDs and rushes for 2 more, Utah State defeats McNeese 48-7

LOGAN, Utah — Miles Davis added 118 yards rushing and a score for the Aggies (3-1), who rushed for 334 yards and had 627 yards of total offense.

Utah State scored efficiently and in bunches, with every scoring drive lasting under four minutes. They also scored multiple touchdowns in under two minutes on two separate instances in the first half.

Barnes connected with Davis on a 45-yard touchdown pass, and had another long heave to Boyd for 53 yards just five plays later.

Late in the second, Barnes added his first rushing score, and Javen Jacobs punched in another less than one minute later.

McNeese managed two drives that lasted more than five plays, both coming in the second half and ending without scoring plays. Tre'Vonte Citizen led the Cowboys (1-3) with 71 yards rushing.