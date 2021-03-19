Menu

Beal's 43, Westbrook's triple-double lead Wizards over Jazz

Nick Wass/AP
Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles (2) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards center Alex Len, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 5:26 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 07:27:00-04

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 43 points, Russell Westbrook had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in his 13th triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 131-122.

Washington broke a five-game losing streak overall and a nine-game skid against Utah.

Donovan Mitchell equaled a season high with 42 points for the Jazz, who at 29-11 still have the NBA’s best record but have lost four of six in March.

Joe Ingles added a career-high 34 points, including eight 3-pointers.

It was Beal’s fifth 40-point game of the season.

Westbrook’s 15 rebounds equaled a season high.

