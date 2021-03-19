Beal's 43, Westbrook's triple-double lead Wizards over Jazz

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 43 points, Russell Westbrook had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in his 13th triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 131-122.

Washington broke a five-game losing streak overall and a nine-game skid against Utah.

Donovan Mitchell equaled a season high with 42 points for the Jazz, who at 29-11 still have the NBA’s best record but have lost four of six in March.

Joe Ingles added a career-high 34 points, including eight 3-pointers.

It was Beal’s fifth 40-point game of the season.

Westbrook’s 15 rebounds equaled a season high.

