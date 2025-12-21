Bears stun Packers 22-16 with improbable rally as Williams finds Moore for winning score in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Williams threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore in overtime, and the Chicago Bears overcame a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter for a 22-16 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay lost quarterback Jordan Love to a concussion.

The Bears extended their lead in the NFC North to 1 1/2 games over the Packers with two left to play and got some payback for a loss at Lambeau Field two weeks earlier.

It was Chicago’s sixth win this season after trailing in the final two minutes and its most incredible — Green Bay had a win probability of 99%.