Blake Tomlinson rides three eagles to first professional title at Utah Open

PROVO, Utah — Blake Tomlinson started his final round at the Utah Open with an eagle on the first hole at Riverside Country Club in Provo.

That was just the beginning of his eagle barrage. He added two more eagles in his final round to win the tournament.

It's the first professional win for the former Utah Ute and Skyline High School star.

"I feel incredible," said Tomlinson. "It's always good to win, but after turning pro about three months ago it's been a lot of ups and downs. It's my first time making three eagles. They were mostly on par fours, which is really nice."

Tomlinson finished at 18-under par, two shots ahead of PGA Tour player Zac Blair and Jere Pelletier.