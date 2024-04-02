Buzz in air as Bees set to play final home opener at Smith's Ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY — Opening day in baseball is special for fans because it represents a fresh start — a changing of the seasons from winter to spring. For players, it means finally getting to play games that matter.

The sounds of spring are back at Smith’s Ballpark as the Salt Lake Bees get set to take the field Tuesday for their home opener.

The new "Voice of the Bees," Tony Parks, gets excited over opening day:

Salt Lake Bees kick off final season in downtown Salt Lake City

After weeks of preparation, the players are ready to play games that count.

"Once you get close to the season, it’s time to play," said Bees infielder Sonny DiChiara.

For players in the minor leagues, the start of the season represents a chance for the guys to prove they deserve a big league call up.

"That’s the goal of everyone now, is to fine tune your game so when you get up there you don’t miss a beat," explained Bees outfielder Jordyn Adams.

The season is a grind filled with peaks and valleys, and after three decades at Smith's Ballpark, 2024 will provide a final act for the Bees on this Salt Lake stage.

Starting next season, the Bees will move south to their new digs in the Daybreak neighborhood.

"Spending at least part of the last 4 years here, this is a great ballpark, great atmosphere," said Bees pitcher Davis Daniel. "You have the beautiful mountains; just the setting here, I have enjoyed it ever since I've been here. Looking forward to going out with bang.

Ironically, many of the Bees players say they don't want to play in the new stadium. Not because they don't think it'll be a special ballpark, but they hope they’re in the big leagues by the time the park opens.