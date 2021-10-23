BYU ends losing skid with win over Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. — Tyler Allgeier ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns and BYU beat Washington State 21-19 on Saturday in Washington State’s first game since head coach Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Max Borghi scored three touchdowns for Washington State (4-4), which saw its three-game winning streak end.

Jaren Hall threw for 143 yards for BYU (6-2), which fell out of the Top 25 this week after losing two straight games.

Young Kwak / AP Photo BYU running back Lopini Katoa, center, runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.

Borghi ran 11 yards up the middle for a Washington State touchdown on their first possession, capping a 75-yard drive. Lopini Katoa replied with a 3-yard touchdown run, also capping a 75-yard drive, for BYU to tie it at 7.

Rolovich and four assistants were fired Monday for not complying with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rolovich had requested a religious exemption that was denied Monday, the state’s vaccination deadline.

He was replaced for the remainder of the season by Jake Dickert, the Cougars’ defensive coordinator who was elevated to acting head coach.