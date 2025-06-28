BYU quarterback says sex was consensual in response to sexual assault lawsuit

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff said in a new court filing that he had “consensual sex” with the woman who filed a civil lawsuit against him last month, but he denied her sexual assault allegations against him.

His response was filed Friday in Utah’s 3rd District Court.

Retzlaff was accused in May by a woman, identified in her lawsuit as Jane Doe A.G., of assaulting her in Retzlaff’s Provo home in November 2023 after the two connected on social media a month earlier.

Several of Retzlaff’s teammates and one of the woman’s friends were at Retzlaff’s apartment while the group played video games around Thanksgiving 2023, according to his filing.

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe A.G. had alleged that later in the night, Retzlaff began forcefully kissing her and touching her. The woman said she told Retzlaff “stop” and “no” as he was grabbing a condom, but alleges in the lawsuit that he did not stop and had sex with her.

