BYU routs Southern Utah 41-16 at home

Provo, Utah — BYU’s offensive problems weren’t erased on Saturday, but they were masked better in a 41-16 win over Southern Utah.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars nursed a four-score lead for most of the afternoon.

The running game mustered only 50 yards and averaged under three yards a carry. It might be an issue against the 10 Power Five teams ahead, but against SUU it was enough.

BYU’s offense started with a near-disaster. Sloivs threw an interception at midfield and set up Southern Utah with an early scoring chance. But after the defense bailed him out with a stop, BYU settled in.

It scored on four of its next five drives.

After wide receiver Darius Lassiter took a screen pass 42 yards to the end zone in the second quarter, BYU cruised to a three-score lead the rest of the way.

Tight end Isaac Rex led all receivers with 112 yards receiving and a touchdown. Chase Roberts chipped in 84 yards and a score. Lassiter finished with 73 yards and five receptions.

BYU’s trio of running backs didn’t get over 30 yards individually. Freshman LJ Martin had the most success with 27 yards on six carries. But starter Aidan Robbins managed only six yards on three carries. He did not play in the second half.

BYU’s defense came away with one turnover. Cornerback Kamden Garrett recorded an interception in the third quarter.

With the starters in for the first three quarters, BYU gave up 10 points.