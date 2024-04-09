BYU's Collin Reuter hits three home runs in win over Texas

PROVO, Utah — After being named to the 2022 West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team, BYU's Collin Reuter has taken the Big 12 by storm. The sophomore catcher hit 3 home runs in the Cougars' win over Texas on Friday.

"Honestly, I was just going pitch by pitch and just having fun," said Reuter. "When you hit three in a day, the game is fun. And then when you take a series from Texas. Big time series, can't get any better."

"The first one felt the best. It was the furthest ball I've ever hit," said Reuter.

Following his freshman season, Reuter had to get two surgeries on his arm, because the first one didn't work.

"I got a plate and 6 screws. It doesn't work, so they go in with a plate and wire — that surgery does not work," Reuter said. "Last March I go in for a second surgery, they get a plate that fits my elbow, get 6 screws and they take bone marrow out of my knee to heal the bone."

With a now healthy arm, he has felt more confidence on the field.

"My arm has never felt better, and having that sense of calmness that I know my arm is OK, it feels really good," Reuter said. "The first couple games were pretty emotional for me just know that I can still play the game that I love."