BYU's season ends early with first-round NCAA defeat to Duquesne

NCAA Duquesne BYU Basketball
John Peterson/AP
BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) is fouled by Duquesne forward Jakub Necas (7) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 15:11:22-04

OMAHA, Neb. — BYU once again failed to get to the second-round of an NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 after losing to a team that hadn't even received a tournament invite in nearly five decades.

The sixth-seeded Cougars were victims of the first March Madness upset of 2024 after falling to Duquesne 71-67 in Omaha.

Playing in the tournament for the first time since 2021, the Cougars were down by 14 with under 17 minutes to play in the second half before tying the game at 60-60. However, the game went to free throws from there and the 11th seeded Dukes salted away their first NCAA tournament win since 1969.

Dallin Hall, Spencer Johnson and Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 11 points a piece, while Duquesne was led by 19 points from Dae Dae Grant.

The Dukes will now head to the second round to face the winner of the Illinois-Morehead State game, while BYU's season ends at 23-11.

