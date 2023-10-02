BYU's Tyler Batty making a difference on and off the field

PROVO, Utah — BYU defensive end Tyler Batty is being nationally recognized for his non-profit organization, Edward's Hands. He has been named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for 2023, along with 11 other college football players who are making an impact in their community.

"I didn't ever anticipate anything like this when we started the nonprofit. It's been an honor to receive that," Batty said.

The Batty family has a ranch in Payson, where they run Edward's Hands, a nonprofit organization that provides equine therapy for those with special needs.

"My dad, he's a big cowboy. We spent a lot of time outside growing up, " Batty said. "He has always shared his passion. He loves horses, and there's a lot of therapeutic benefits that comes from horse riding. He has been doing equine therapy under the radar for a lot of years."

The name Edward's Hands comes from former BYU coach Ed Lamb's son, Edward, who benefited from equine therapy on the Batty family's ranch.

"We started working with Edward, and the changes that they [Lamb family] saw and just the impact that it had on their family, that was really the spark," Batty said.

Batty also earned BYU's first-ever Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor after a career-high nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Cougars' win over Arkansas on Sep. 16.